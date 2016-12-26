Wind Advisory In Effect

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a WIND ADVISORY, which is in effect until 12AM Tuesday, for the entire WDOR broadcast area.

Strong west to southwest winds of 20 – 35MPH are expected through Monday evening. Most locations could see winds gust of 40 – 50MPH, although a few locations could see gusts over 50MPH.

The strong winds will make driving high profile vehicles difficult and blow about unsecured outdoor objects. The strong winds may also cause some minor tree damage and sporadic power outages.

Temperatures are also expected to fall below freezing Monday, thus roads could become slick again in a few spots.