Wind Chill Advisory In Effect

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a WIND CHILL ADVISORY, which is in effect until 10AM Friday, for the entire WDOR broadcast area.

Expect wind chills to range from 20 below zero to 30 below zero until 10AM Friday, with the coldest wind chills occurring around 7AM Friday.

Wind chills this low can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.