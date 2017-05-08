NWS Issues Frost Advisory, Freeze Warning

Posted on May 8, 2017 by WDOR Staff

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a FROST ADVISORY, which will be in effect from 1AM until 8AM Tuesday, for the counties of Door, Kewaunee and Brown.

Readings are forecast to drop into the middle 30s.

If left unprotected, cold-sensitive plants and crops are likely to be damaged or killed.

 

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has also issued a FREEZE WARNING, which will be in effect from 1AM until 8AM Tuesday, for the counties of Southern Oconto and Southern Marinette.

Another night of cold temperatures are expected Monday night. Readings are forecast to drop into the upper 20s inland, lower 30s near the Bay of Green Bay.

