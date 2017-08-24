Eagles Hit the Road

Southern Door will play Wausau East at Thom Field in a non-conference football game on Friday Night in Wausau. The Eagles put up some eye popping offense numbers in their season opening, 46-40, win over Winneconne. Quarterback Kyle Daoust threw for 370 yards and four touchdowns in is first varsity start while Derik LeCaptain totaled 340 yards of offense and four total touchdowns and receiver Sam Gerend had 11 catches for 199 yards and a score. Wausau East lost their opener to defending division 4 state champion Osceola, 36-21, as quarterback Jack Kane threw for 208 yards and a touchdown to Ryan Daniel (5 catches 113 yards). The Lumberjacks have lost 24 straight games. Our coverage begins at 6:40 with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Friday Schedule

Sturgeon Bay (0-1) at Chilton (1-0)

NEW Lutheran (1-0) at Gibraltar (1-0)

Sevastopol (1-0) at Wausaukee (0-1)

Algoma (0-1) at Manitowoc Lutheran (0-1)

Two Rivers (1-0) at Kewaunee (1-0)

Luxemburg-Casco (1-0) at Fox Valley Lutheran (1-0)

Roncalli (0-1) at Oconto (1-o)

Bonduel (1-0) at Peshtigo (0-1)

Crivitz (0-1) at Coleman (0-1)

Soccer

Rice Lake at Luxemburg-Casco ~5:00

Volleyball

Luxemburg-Casco at 12 team tourney in Sun Prairie