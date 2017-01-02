Wrestling Results

Southern Door’s River Pawelski won the 132 pound weight class and Tory Jandrin finished second at the 2016 On the Water Classic in Oshkosh last week. The Eagles scored 124.50 points for a 21st place finish while Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol finished 64th. Coleman won the tourney with 333 points and Lomira finished 2nd. Luxemburg-Casco finished second in the Division 2 bracket at the Bi-State Classic in La Crosse. Ellsworth won the tourney with 343 points while the Spartans totaled 224. Sparta won the Division 1 bracket.
Bi-State Classic Results for Luxemburg-Casco