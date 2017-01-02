Wrestling Results

Southern Door’s River Pawelski won the 132 pound weight class and Tory Jandrin finished second at the 2016 On the Water Classic in Oshkosh last week. The Eagles scored 124.50 points for a 21st place finish while Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol finished 64th. Coleman won the tourney with 333 points and Lomira finished 2nd. Luxemburg-Casco finished second in the Division 2 bracket at the Bi-State Classic in La Crosse. Ellsworth won the tourney with 343 points while the Spartans totaled 224. Sparta won the Division 1 bracket.

2016 Lourdes Academy OTW Classic Results for Southern Door

132 – River Pawelski (19-1) placed 1st.

Champ. Round 1 – received a bye

Champ. Round 2 – won by fall over Max Gerner (Belleville) 9-7 (Fall 0:59)

Champ. Round 3 – won in sudden victory – 1 over Andrew Forsythe (North Fond du Lac) 9-3 (SV-1 16-14)

Quarterfinal – won by major decision over Anthony Hedrix (Fond Du Lac) 3-4 (MD 20-6)

Semifinal – won by decision over Abraham Sell (Chilton) 17-2 (Dec 6-5)

1st Place Match – won by fall over Jake Baldwin (Coleman) 15-2 (Fall 3:49) 160 – Michael Bertrand (18-3) placed 4th.

Champ. Round 1 – received a bye

Champ. Round 2 – won by major decision over Jack Ribley (Mishicot) 9-8 (MD 12-0)

Champ. Round 3 – won by tech fall over David Oyler (Neenah) 13-7 (TF-1.5 3:11 (16-0))

Quarterfinal – won by decision over Edgar Heredia (Oshkosh West) 11-8 (Dec 5-3)

Semifinal – Elliott Luker (Hortonville) 18-1 won by decision over Michael Bertrand (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Semi – won by decision over P J Ladd (Chilton) 18-3 (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match – Jose Acosta (Manitowoc Lincoln) 19-1 won by decision over Michael Bertrand (Dec 2-1) 195 – Tory Jandrin (18-2) placed 2nd.

Champ. Round 1 – received a bye

Champ. Round 2 – won by fall over Bryce Friday (Markesan) 7-6 (Fall 3:46)

Champ. Round 3 – won by fall over Colton Wasieleski (Fond Du Lac) 8-4 (Fall 2:54)

Quarterfinal – won by decision over Stephen Maule (Watertown) 15-4 (Dec 3-1)

Semifinal – won by decision over Collin Feucht (Lomira) 19-2 (Dec 3-2)

1st Place Match – Dalton Hahn (Reedsburg Area) 20-0 won by fall over Tory Jandrin (Fall 3:04)

Bi-State Classic Results for Luxemburg-Casco

106 – Lucas Joniaux (20-5) placed 6th.

Champ. Round 1 – won by fall over Joey Schreier (La Crescent-Hokah) 0-3 (Fall 0:30)

Champ. Round 2 – won by fall over Matt Straka (Portage) 6-7 (Fall 0:36)

Champ. Round 3 – won by fall over Alex Wintheiser (Muskego) 12-5 (Fall 1:28)

Quarterfinal – won by decision over Ashton Ackman (Spencer/Columbus Catholic) 14-3 (Dec 8-4)

Semifinal – Reid Ballantyne (Stillwater) 15-0 won by fall over Lucas Joniaux (Fall 0:19)

Cons. Semi – Jansen Mc Clelland (Viroqua) 17-8 won by decision over Lucas Joniaux (Dec 2-1)

5th Place Match – Owen Heinz (Pulaski) 17-4 won by major decision over Lucas Joniaux (MD 12-2) 120 – Bryce Bosman (25-3) placed 2nd.

Champ. Round 1 – won by fall over Dakota Bakkestuen (Westby) 2-3 (Fall 0:55)

Champ. Round 2 – won by fall over Zach Fisher (Wausau West) 3-4 (Fall 3:56)

Champ. Round 3 – won by fall over David Andrews (Monroe) 11-5 (Fall 0:54)

Quarterfinal – won by fall over Caleb Radtke (River Valley) 13-6 (Fall 4:40)

Semifinal – won by fall over Cole Gille (Pulaski) 17-2 (Fall 5:10)

1st Place Match – Sawyer Sarbacker (Iowa-Grant/Highland) 17-1 won by decision over Bryce Bosman (Dec 3-2) 126 – Nathan Ronsman (21-6) placed 7th.

Champ. Round 1 – received a bye

Champ. Round 2 – won by fall over Casey Leer (Viroqua) 10-10 (Fall 0:47)

Champ. Round 3 – won by decision over D Q (South Saint Paul) 6-9 (Dec 9-2)

Quarterfinal – Pablo Rameriz (Baraboo) 18-2 won by decision over Nathan Ronsman (Dec 8-2)

Cons. Round 6 – won by tech fall over Colton Nicolay (Lodi) 13-4 (TF-1.5 5:00 (18-3))

Cons. Round 7 – Thomas Severson (DC Everest) 17-2 won by decision over Nathan Ronsman (Dec 5-1)

7th Place Match – won by decision over Mitchell Anderson (Hudson) 10-4 (Dec 6-3)

138 – Colton Worachek (20-8) placed 11th.

Champ. Round 1 – received a bye

Champ. Round 2 – won by major decision over Isaac Grunow (Dodgeville) 8-7 (MD 14-1)

Champ. Round 3 – won by decision over David Hayes (Sparta) 9-7 (Dec 5-2)

Quarterfinal – Tanner Schultz (Holmen) 17-4 won by fall over Colton Worachek (Fall 1:29)

Cons. Round 6 – Jarrett Dolata (Mauston) 17-4 won by fall over Colton Worachek (Fall 2:40)

Cons. Round 7 – Jared Lansing (Ellsworth) 16-6 won by decision over Colton Worachek (Dec 8-1)

11th Place Match – won by decision over Dilan Dehlinger (Stratford) 16-7 (Dec 3-0)