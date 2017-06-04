Wolves Win Title, Records Fall at State Track Meet

The Algoma girls won the WIAA Division 3 team title at the WIAA State Track & Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse on Saturday. The Wolves totaled 44 points for the State Championship, Edgar finished in 2nd place with 42 points while Shell Lake and Reedsville tied for third place with 36 points. Meanwhile, the Sturgeon Bay boys broke a 33 year old school record in the 400 Relay with a blistering 43.57 and a sixth place Division 2 finish. The Gibraltar girls 400 Relay team also broke the school record.

Algoma

Elizabeth McClure- High Jump (State Champion) Pole Vault (6th)

Katelyn Williams- Shot Put (2nd) Discus (3rd)

Morgan Davister- Discus (2nd) Shot Put (5th)

Alli Spitzer- 1600 (9th)

Jacob Wahlers- 1600 (4th) 3200 (4th)

Max Schoening- Shot Put (5th)

Cody May- 300 Hurdles (5th)

Aiden Wallace- Discus (11th)

400 Relay- 5th (Courtney Guilette, Khloe Williams, Morgan Davister, Katelyn Williams)

Sturgeon Bay

400 Relay- 6th (Brady Wodack, Luke Brinkman, Hayden Shefchik, Nic Greenlaw)

Sevastopol

Demi Ploor- Pole Vault (4th)

Olivia Wagner- 400 (8th)

Gibraltar

400 Relay- 6th (Abbigael Sitte, Hannah Helm, Nina Sitte, Bria Caldecott)

Caleb House- 3200 (11th)

Kewaunee

Abby Baumgartner- 300 Hurdles (6th)

Mitch Kudick- 800 (8th)

Nick Baumgartner- Pole Vault (9th)

Luxemburg-Casco

Sam Larson- 300 Hurdles (2nd) 110 Hurdles (4th) High Jump (8th)

Tyler Suess- 400 (3rd) 200 (9th)

Hunter Liebeck- 1600 (12th)

1600 Relay- 4th (Larson, Suess, Marshall Paider, Travis Kinnard)