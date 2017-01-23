Wolves Win on Haack Free Throw

Mikayla Haack made a free throw with 2.1 seconds to play as Algoma beat Gibraltar, 52-51, in a girls Packerland Conference basketball game at the Fulwiler Fieldhouse in Algoma on Monday Night. The Wolves (6-3, 6-11) rallied from a 32-23 second half deficit thanks to an 18-5 run that led to a 41-37 lead. But the Vikings (4-5, 8-6) tied the game at 51-51 on a Riley Haleen left handed shot in the lane with :17 seconds remaining setting the stage for Haack’s winning free throw. Haack finished with a 20 points to lead the Wolves while Jordan Jossie and Courtney Guilette added 9 each. Payton Pluff finished with 23 for the Vikings while Haleen added 10.

Girls

Southern Door 50

Green Bay East 32

Kewaunee 58

Menasha 47

Wrightstown 60

Luxemburg-Casco 58