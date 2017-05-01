Wolves Upset Eagles

Algoma beat Southern Door, 3-2, in a Packerland Conference softball game on Monday in Brussels. Makayla Haack went the distance for the Wolves while Karina Naze and Emersyn Wallace had two hits and both players drove in a run for Algoma. Lexy Wery homered for Southern Door to tie the game at 1-1 in the second inning but Algoma (5-3) regained the lead when Chloie Spitzer drew a bases loaded walk in the third and it was 3-1 after a Naze fourth inning single scored Missy Srnka. A Wery sacrifice fly made it 3-2 in the 6th and the Eagles (5-2) left the bases loaded in the 7th inning.

Softball

Kewaunee 16

Sevastopol 0

Baseball

Southern Door 5

Algoma 0

WP- Tory Jandrin.

LH- Derik LeCaptain (3) Cody Kissinger (2). Zach Marchant & River Pawelski- 2RBI

Trevor Haasch- 3 hits for the Wolves

Oconto 3

Gibraltar 1

WP- Tony Marquart