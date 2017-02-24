Wolves Eliminated

Reedsville beat Algoma, 49-35, in a WIAA girls Division 4 regional basketball game on Friday Night in Reedsville. The Panthers (15-8) limited Algoma to just 9 points in the first half and had a double digit lead the entire second half. The Wolves (10-14) finished with 8 three pointers but made only three two point field goals in the game. Faith Lubner and Alexyss Schmidt scored 19 points each to lead Reedsville while Alli Spitzer scored 12 and Jordan Jossie added 10 for the Wolves. Reedsville will host the winner of the Gibraltar vs Shiocton game on Monday Night.

Division 2

Green Bay Southwest 61

Luxemburg-Casco 57

*Cassie Schiltz 31, Jenna Jorgensen 17

*Spartans finish (19-4)