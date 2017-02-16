Wolves and Storm Tonight

Algoma will play Kewaunee in the girls Packerland Conference basketball regular season finale tonight in Kewaunee. The Storm (12-1, 17-4) can clinch the outright league championship with a win tonight and are led by Brooke Geier (21ppg) Sara Dax (12) and Ellie Olsen (10). The Wolves (9-4, 9-12) are led by Alli Spitzer (8) and Makayla Haack (7). Kewaunee won the first meeting between the two teams, 46-35, in early January.

Girls

Sevastopol at Southern Door

Gibraltar at Sturgeon Bay

NEW Lutheran at Oconto

Boys

Luxemburg-Casco at Clintonville