Wolves and Storm Tonight

Posted on February 16, 2017 by Chad Michaels

Algoma will play Kewaunee in the girls Packerland Conference basketball regular season finale tonight in Kewaunee.  The Storm (12-1, 17-4) can clinch the outright league championship with a win tonight and are led by Brooke Geier (21ppg) Sara Dax (12) and Ellie Olsen (10).  The Wolves (9-4, 9-12) are led by Alli Spitzer (8) and Makayla Haack (7).  Kewaunee won the first meeting between the two teams, 46-35, in early January.

Girls
Sevastopol at Southern Door
Gibraltar at Sturgeon Bay
NEW Lutheran at Oconto

Boys
Luxemburg-Casco at Clintonville

