WIAA Baseball Tourney Pairings Announced

The Sturgeon Bay, Gibraltar and Luxemburg-Casco baseball teams earned first round byes in the WIAA baseball tournament that begins on Thursday, May 25.

Baseball Pairings for Thursday May 25

Division 3

Algoma at Kewaunee- winner at Gibraltar (5/30)

Roncalli at Southern Door (WDOR)

Oconto- bye

Division 4

Saint Thomas Aquinas/Lena at Sevastopol- winner at Gresham (5/30)

NEW Lutheran- bye

Division 2

Chilton at Valders- winner at Sturgeon Bay (5/30)

Two Rivers at Denmark- winner at Luxemburg-Casco (5/30)