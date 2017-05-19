WIAA Baseball Tourney Pairings Announced

The Sturgeon Bay, Gibraltar and Luxemburg-Casco baseball teams earned first round byes in the WIAA baseball tournament that begins on Thursday, May 25.
Baseball Pairings for Thursday May 25
Division 3
Algoma at Kewaunee- winner at Gibraltar (5/30)
Roncalli at Southern Door (WDOR)
Oconto- bye
Division 4
Saint Thomas Aquinas/Lena at Sevastopol- winner at Gresham (5/30)
NEW Lutheran- bye
Division 2
Chilton at Valders- winner at Sturgeon Bay (5/30)
Two Rivers at Denmark- winner at Luxemburg-Casco (5/30)