WIAA Announces Football Playoff Pairings

Posted on October 14, 2017 by Chad Michaels

Southern Door, Kewaunee, Luxemburg-Casco and Oconto have qualified for the WIAA playoffs beginning on Friday, October 20th.  We will feature the Laconia at Southern Door game at 7:00 on Friday Night on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Division 5
Laconia (6-3) at #2 Southern Door (7-2)
Valders (6-3) at #3 Howards Grove (8-1)

New Holstein (6-3) at #4 Kewaunee (7-2)
Horicon/Hustisford (5-3) at #1 Cedar Grove-Belgium (8-1)

Oconto (7-2) at #3 Spencer/Columbus Catholic (8-1)

Division 3
Luxemburg-Casco (6-3) at #3 Green Bay Notre Dame (7-2)

*All games are 7:00pm Friday.

