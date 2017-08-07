West Jacksonport Takes Two From Kolberg

West Jacksonport won both games of a double header with Kolberg Sunday in the door County League. Sister Bay beat Maplewood, Washington Island crushed Baileys Harbor and Friday night Egg Harbor won at Institute. Here are the details:

West Jacksonport beat Kolberg, 11-0. The Ports scored twice in the first and added nine runs in the second. David Van Dreese had two hits, including a two-run homer. He drove in four runs. Woody Schartner and Mike Stoneman each had three hits in the win. Riley Cordier (6-1) tossed a five-hit shutout for the victory. Derik LeCaptain (0-1) took the loss.

West Jacksonport beat Kolberg, 10-4. West Jacksonport sent eleven batters to the plate in the fourth, as they erased a 4-3 deficit by scoring six runs. Woody Schartner and David Van Dreese each had two hits, with Van Dreese driving in four runs. Van Dreese (1-0) picked up the win in relief of Drew Tanck. Austin Dart had two hits for Kolberg including a home run. Ernie Erickson (1-4) pitched into the fourth inning and took the loss.

Washington Island scored three runs in the first as they beat Baileys Harbor, 16-2. Ben Johnson and Ray McDonald each had three hits while Troy Jorgenson had two hits including a seventh inning grand slam. Josh Mann and Ben Geiger also added two hits each. Matt Foss (8-2) pitched six innings for the win. Amadee Savard (2-3) took the loss.

Sister Bay built a five run lead and held off Maplewood, 5-3. Tucker Emerson had two hits including a triple and Tom Sawyer also tripled in the win. Sam Forkert (9-1) pitched into the sixth for the win with Bubba Laughlin finishing the game for his third save. Chad Laluzerne had two hits for Maplewood. Nick Brauer (1-1) took the loss.

Egg Harbor won at Institute Friday night, 12-3. Eric DeJardine and Nick Kita both homered in the win. Kita had four hits, including three doubles and DeJardine finished with three hits. Dave Jilot (5-3) pitched six innings for the win. Kyle Volkmann, John Baudhuin and John Heimbecher all with two hits in the loss. Josh Paul (1-6) took the loss.

Standings

Sister Bay 11-1

West Jacksonport 11-2

Egg Harbor 9-4

Washington Island 8-5

Kolberg 4-7

Maplewood 4-9

Baileys Harbor 2-10

Institute 1-12

Sunday, August 13th (all games at 1:30 PM)

Institute at Sister Bay

Kolberg at Baileys Harbor

Washington Island at West Jacksonport

Egg Harbor at Maplewood