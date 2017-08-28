West Jacksonport And Sister Bay To Play For Title

The top two seeds in the Door County League Playoffs won Sunday as West Jacksonport and Sister Bay advance to Sunday’s championship game. West Jacksonport beat Egg Harbor while Sister Bay beat Washington Island. Here are the details:

West Jacksonport beat Egg Harbor, 3-0. David Van Dreese had a double in the seventh and scored the first run of the game on a single by Riley Cordier. Cordier pitched seven innings for the win with Drew Tanck working the final two innings for the save. Eric DeJardine had two of Egg Harbor’s five hits and Dave Jilot took the loss.

Sister Bay blanked Washington Island, 9-0. Winning pitcher Sam Forkert drove in four runs. Stuart Larsen had three hits to lead Sister Bay while James Larsen and Adam Biwer each added two. Matt Foss took the loss for the Islanders, who were held to three hits.

Sunday, September 3rd

West Jacksonport at Sister Bay