Weekend Baseball/Softball Scores

Sturgeon Bay beat NEW Lutheran in a Packerland Conference baseball game on Saturday while Sevastopol and Southern Door lost a pair of games.

Baseball

Sturgeon Bay 12

NEW Lutheran 0

WP- Jared VanBramer

*Jaeger Brusky 3 hits (5RBI) Jake Moeller/Anthony Moore- 2 hits.

Gladstone, MI 9

Southern Door 4

Coleman 8

Southern Door 0

Peshtigo 3

Sevastopol 0

*Brent Haberli- 2 hits.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 11

Sevastopol 3

*Kevin Henschel- 2 RBI

Softball

Seymour 3 (8 innings)

Southern Door 2

Kewaskum 1

Southern Door 0

@ Marian University

Campbellsport 12

Sturgeon Bay 0

Saint Mary’s Springs 12

Sturgeon Bay 1

Roncalli 17

Sturgeon Bay 2