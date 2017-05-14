Weekend Baseball/Softball Scores

Posted on May 14, 2017 by Chad Michaels

Sturgeon Bay beat NEW Lutheran in a Packerland Conference baseball game on Saturday while Sevastopol and Southern Door lost a pair of games.

Baseball
Sturgeon Bay 12
NEW Lutheran 0
WP- Jared VanBramer
*Jaeger Brusky 3 hits (5RBI) Jake Moeller/Anthony Moore- 2 hits.

Gladstone, MI 9
Southern Door 4

Coleman 8
Southern Door 0

Peshtigo 3
Sevastopol 0
*Brent Haberli- 2 hits.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 11
Sevastopol 3
*Kevin Henschel- 2 RBI

Softball
Seymour 3 (8 innings)
Southern Door 2

Kewaskum 1
Southern Door 0

@ Marian University
Campbellsport 12
Sturgeon Bay 0

Saint Mary’s Springs 12
Sturgeon Bay 1

Roncalli 17
Sturgeon Bay 2

DCHB
