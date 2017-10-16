Volleyball, Soccer and Cross Country Tourney Assignments

The WIAA has announced post season pairings and assignments for the fall sports tournament series.
Volleyball- 7:00 Tuesday October 17
Division 2
Sturgeon Bay at Denmark
Green Bay West at Luxemburg-Casco
Division 3
Reedsville at Southern Door
Cedar Grove-Belgium at Sevastopol
Gibraltar at Algoma
Kewaunee at New Holstein
Soccer- Thursday October 19
Division 4
Sturgeon Bay vs winner of NEW Lutheran at Mayville
Gibraltar/Sevastopol at Saint Lawrence Seminary ~4:00
Omro at Algoma ~4:00
Gresham/Bowler at Kewaunee ~4:00
Kiel at Luxemburg-Casco (Tuesday October 17th ~4:00)
Cross Country- Regionals Saturday October 21
Division 2- Sturgeon Bay, Luxemburg-Casco at Two Rivers
Division 3- Sevastopol, Southern Door, Gibraltar, Algoma, Kewaunee at Manitowoc Lutheran