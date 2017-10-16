Volleyball, Soccer and Cross Country Tourney Assignments

The WIAA has announced post season pairings and assignments for the fall sports tournament series.

Volleyball- 7:00 Tuesday October 17

Division 2

Sturgeon Bay at Denmark

Green Bay West at Luxemburg-Casco

Division 3

Reedsville at Southern Door

Cedar Grove-Belgium at Sevastopol

Gibraltar at Algoma

Kewaunee at New Holstein

Soccer- Thursday October 19

Division 4

Sturgeon Bay vs winner of NEW Lutheran at Mayville

Gibraltar/Sevastopol at Saint Lawrence Seminary ~4:00

Omro at Algoma ~4:00

Gresham/Bowler at Kewaunee ~4:00

Kiel at Luxemburg-Casco (Tuesday October 17th ~4:00)

Cross Country- Regionals Saturday October 21

Division 2- Sturgeon Bay, Luxemburg-Casco at Two Rivers

Division 3- Sevastopol, Southern Door, Gibraltar, Algoma, Kewaunee at Manitowoc Lutheran