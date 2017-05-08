Vikings Win To Set Up Thursday Showdown

Gibraltar stayed within a game of the conference lead with a 6-5 win over Southern Door in a Packerland Conference baseball at Billerbeck Field in Fish Creek on Monday. The Vikings (7-2) opened a 6-2 lead after 5 innings and then held off an Eagles (7-3) rally. Trevor Reinhardt went the first 5 innings for the win while Casey Weddig led the offensive attack with 3 hits and Connor Brennan drove in two runs. Nick LeCaptain had 3 hits and two RBI and Tyler Kroll also had 2 RBI for Southern Door.

Gibraltar will play at Sturgeon Bay Thursday on WDOR.

Baseball

Sturgeon Bay 8

Sevastopol 1

WP- Jeffrey Alberts

*Anthony Moore 2 hits, Jake Moeller/Tanner DeGrave- 2 RBI each

Algoma 4

Oconto 2

WP- Casey Stangel

Trevor Haasch and Casey Nelson- runs scored in 9th

*Completion of suspended game

Oconto 3

Algoma 2

Softball

Southern Door 16

Gibraltar 1

Oconto 10 (6 innings)

Algoma 0