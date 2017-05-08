Vikings Win To Set Up Thursday Showdown

Gibraltar stayed within a game of the conference lead with a 6-5 win over Southern Door in a Packerland Conference baseball at Billerbeck Field in Fish Creek on Monday. The Vikings (7-2) opened a 6-2 lead after 5 innings and then held off an Eagles (7-3) rally. Trevor Reinhardt went the first 5 innings for the win while Casey Weddig led the offensive attack with 3 hits and Connor Brennan drove in two runs. Nick LeCaptain had 3 hits and two RBI and Tyler Kroll also had 2 RBI for Southern Door.
Gibraltar will play at Sturgeon Bay Thursday on WDOR.
Baseball
Sturgeon Bay 8
Sevastopol 1
WP- Jeffrey Alberts
*Anthony Moore 2 hits, Jake Moeller/Tanner DeGrave- 2 RBI each
Algoma 4
Oconto 2
WP- Casey Stangel
Trevor Haasch and Casey Nelson- runs scored in 9th
*Completion of suspended game
Oconto 3
Algoma 2
Softball
Southern Door 16
Gibraltar 1
Oconto 10 (6 innings)
Algoma 0