Vikings Win 5th Straight

Posted on February 10, 2017 by Chad Michaels

The Gibraltar girls basketball team beat Sevastopol, 71-30, in a Packerland Conference basketball game on Thursday Night.  The Vikings (6-6, 13-7) used a dominating interior game to build a  35-14 halftime lead and cruised from there.  Sheridan Ash finished with 17 points for Gibraltar while Raina Haleen added 14 and Ida Whitney and Riley Haleen chipped in 11 each.  Stephanie Bemmann led the Pioneers with 9 nine points and Amber Roalkvan added 7.

Girls 
Kewaunee 62
Oconto 40
*Brooke Geier 25

Luxemburg-Casco 71
Clintonville 27
*Cassie Schiltz 25

