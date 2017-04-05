Vikings Take on Defending Champs

Gibraltar will play Oconto in a Packerland Conference baseball game at Billerbeck Field in Fish Creek on Thursday. The Blue Devils, who lost to Markesan in a non-conference game, won the league title in 2016 while the Vikings finished the season with a (12-9) record. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com with first pitch set for 5:00.

*Kewaunee and Sevastopol have switched their baseball and softball games from Institute to Kewaunee because of wet field conditions.

Thursday Schedule

Sevastopol at Kewaunee

Algoma at Southern Door

NEW Lutheran at Sturgeon Bay

Luxemburg-Casco at Little Chute

Soccer

Luxemburg-Casco at Sturgeon Bay

Gibraltar/Sevastopol at Kewaunee

Track & Field

Gibraltar at Neenah