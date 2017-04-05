Vikings Take on Defending Champs

Posted on April 5, 2017 by Chad Michaels

Gibraltar will play Oconto in a Packerland Conference baseball game at Billerbeck Field in Fish Creek on Thursday.  The Blue Devils, who lost to Markesan in a non-conference game, won the league title in 2016 while the Vikings finished the season with a (12-9) record.  Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com with first pitch set for 5:00.

*Kewaunee and Sevastopol have switched their baseball and softball games from Institute to Kewaunee because of wet field conditions.

Thursday Schedule
Sevastopol at Kewaunee
Algoma at Southern Door
NEW Lutheran at Sturgeon Bay
Luxemburg-Casco at Little Chute

Soccer
Luxemburg-Casco at Sturgeon Bay
Gibraltar/Sevastopol at Kewaunee

Track & Field
Gibraltar at Neenah

Sports Schedule
Door County Medical Center
Advertisement
Posted in Sports, Sports Ticker | Tagged , , |

Comments are closed.

Related Articles