Vikings Take on Defending Champs

Gibraltar will play Oconto in a Packerland Conference baseball game at Billerbeck Field in Fish Creek on Thursday. The Blue Devils, who lost to Markesan in a non-conference game, won the league title in 2016 while the Vikings finished the season with a (12-9) record. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com with first pitch set for 5:00.
*Kewaunee and Sevastopol have switched their baseball and softball games from Institute to Kewaunee because of wet field conditions.
Thursday Schedule
Sevastopol at Kewaunee
Algoma at Southern Door
NEW Lutheran at Sturgeon Bay
Luxemburg-Casco at Little Chute
Soccer
Luxemburg-Casco at Sturgeon Bay
Gibraltar/Sevastopol at Kewaunee
Track & Field
Gibraltar at Neenah