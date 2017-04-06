Vikings Roll in Opener

Gibraltar beat defending league champion Oconto, 11-0, in a Packerland Conference baseball game at Billerbeck Field in Fish Creek on Thursday. Ernie Erickson pitched a 5 inning one hitter and benefited from a ten run outburst in the second inning. The Vikings (1-0) took the early lead on a Connor Brennan RBI double that scored Casey Weddig in the first inning then sent 15 batters to the plate in the second inning. Brennan and Griffin Reinhardt had two hits each, Brennan and Weddig had 3 RBI’s a piece and Trevor and Griffin Reinhardt scored two runs in the big inning. Harrison Hintz doubled for the Blue Devils (0-1, 0-2) only hit.

Baseball

Sturgeon Bay 4

NEW Lutheran 1

*Jared Van Bramer/Jeffery Alberts combined one hitter

Algoma 11

Southern Door 7

Kewaunee 8

Sevastopol 1

*WP- Andrew Richard( 5IP one hitter)

Luxemburg-Casco 12

Little Chute 2

Softball

Southern Door 8

Algoma 5

*Gabby Atkins- HR

NEW Lutheran 6

Sturgeon Bay 1

*WP- Morgan Meerstein 15K

Oconto 18

Gibraltar 0

Luxemburg-Casco 11

Little Chute 6