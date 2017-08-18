Vikings Limit Clippers

Posted on August 18, 2017 by Chad Michaels

Valders opened the football season with a 33-6 win over Sturgeon Bay at Memorial Field on Friday Night.  The Vikings led 15-0 at halftime and scored on their opening possession of the second half to make it 21-0.  The Clippers only score of the night was an 88 yard touchdown pass from Ethan Knipfer to Brady Wodack.  Knipfer finished with 290 yards passing while Wodack led the team with 110 receiving yards and Jared Van Bramer added 102.  Michael Kinnell scored three touchdowns to lead Valders and Fletcher Dallas added two scores.

Here’s the WDOR Playback

 

Scoreboard
Southern Door 46
Winneconne 40

Sevastopol 68
Bowler/Gresham 8

Gibraltar 46
Oneida Nation 14

Chilton 28
Algoma 21

Kewaunee 35
Crivitz 6

Luxemburg-Casco 34
Denmark 14

