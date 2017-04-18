Vikings Knock Off Clippers

Gibraltar scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat Sturgeon Bay, 7-5, in a Packerland Conference baseball game at Billerbeck Field in Fish Creek on Tuesday. Connor Brennan gave the Vikings the lead for good with an RBI double that scored Casey Weddig and Andrew Iding added an RBI single later in the inning. The Clippers rallied from a 2-0 deficit by scoring four runs in the fourth inning as Jared Van Bramer, Ryan Jacobson and Tanner DeGrave had RBI base hits. But the Vikings answered with three runs in the bottom of the 4th inning and a 5-4 lead as Weddig and Ben Johnson had RBI hits but Sturgeon Bay tied the game in the 5th inning on a Jake Mueller RBI single. Winning pitcher Brandon Emery-Jansen fired 2.1 innings of scoreless baseball with 6 strikeouts in relief of Trevor Reinhardt for Gibraltar. Weddig (2 RBI) Griffin Reinhardt and Ben Johnson had two hits each for the Vikings while Van Bramer and Mueller had 2 hits each and DeGrave had 2 RBI for the Clippers.

Softball

Gibraltar 15

Sturgeon Bay 14