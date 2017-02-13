Vikings Knock Eagles Out of First Place

Gibraltar beat Southern Door, 55-52, in a girls Packerland Conference basketball in Fish Creek. The Vikings led 28-24 at the half and built an 8 point lead before the Eagles made a last minute surge. Riley Haleen scored 18 to lead Gibraltar while Raina Haleen added 12. Megan Pavlik led the Eagles with 20. The loss leaves Kewaunee alone in first place with only Algoma left to play on Thursday Night on WDOR.

Kewaunee 74

NEW Lutheran 33

Sturgeon Bay 34 (overtime)

Sevastopol 28

Algoma 60

Oconto 33

*Alli Spitzer 19