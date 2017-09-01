Vikings Football, Clippers Soccer Win on Thursday

Gibraltar got a big day from quarterback Trevor Reinhardt and returned three kickoffs for touchdowns on their way to a 70-48 win over Menominee Indian in an MONLPC-8 conference football game on Thursday Night. Reinhardt threw for 401 yards and 6 touchdowns, Alex Laughlin had 12 catches for 246 yards and a score while Adam Reinhardt finished with 3 touchdowns and Ethan Voeks added two. Luke Steebs, Adam Reinhardt and Laughlin had returns of 77, 81 and 82 yards for the Vikings (2-1). Menominee Indian was led by quarterback Meshaen Waukau as he had 50 carries for 390 yards and 4 touchdowns and added 138 passing yards and 2 touchdowns.
Soccer
Sturgeon Bay 5
Algoma 0
*Jaden Stevenson- 2 goals, Dylan Burke/Carson Dworak/Owen Stevenson- goal
Luxemburg-Casco 3
Freedom 1
*Carter Sewell- 2 goals, Andrew Iverson- goal/assist, Cade Peppin- 9 saves