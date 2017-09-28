Vikings Cancel Homecoming Game / Spartans Golfers Advance

Posted on September 28, 2017 by Chad Michaels

The Gibraltar football team will not be playing a football game as part of their homecoming activities this Friday Night.  Gibraltar Athletic Director Peggy Tanck says that their scheduled opponent, Bowler/Gresham, had to cancel the game because of injuries to a number of their players.  Wissports.net lists just 11 players on the Bowler/Gresham roster.  Tanck added that attempts to find a last minute opponent to fill the open date failed.

Golf Regionals
Luxemburg-Casco finished 4th at the WIAA Division 2 girls golf regional in Pewaukee on Wednesday.  Catholic Memorial (355) Saint Thomas More (400) The Prairie School (400) and Luxemburg-Casco (406) advanced to sectionals on Tuesday at North Prairie.  Jenna Jorgenson finished 6th by shooting a 90.  Medalist honors went to Sydney Brandt (76) of Catholic Memorial.

Spartans Top 5
Jenna Jorgenson 90
Katie Glander 99
Aurora Delebreau 104
All Dart 113
Mackie Junio 126

Sports Schedule
