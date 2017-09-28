Vikings Cancel Homecoming Game / Spartans Golfers Advance

The Gibraltar football team will not be playing a football game as part of their homecoming activities this Friday Night. Gibraltar Athletic Director Peggy Tanck says that their scheduled opponent, Bowler/Gresham, had to cancel the game because of injuries to a number of their players. Wissports.net lists just 11 players on the Bowler/Gresham roster. Tanck added that attempts to find a last minute opponent to fill the open date failed.
Golf Regionals
Luxemburg-Casco finished 4th at the WIAA Division 2 girls golf regional in Pewaukee on Wednesday. Catholic Memorial (355) Saint Thomas More (400) The Prairie School (400) and Luxemburg-Casco (406) advanced to sectionals on Tuesday at North Prairie. Jenna Jorgenson finished 6th by shooting a 90. Medalist honors went to Sydney Brandt (76) of Catholic Memorial.
Spartans Top 5
Jenna Jorgenson 90
Katie Glander 99
Aurora Delebreau 104
All Dart 113
Mackie Junio 126