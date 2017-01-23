Vikings and Wolves Tonight

Gibraltar will play at Algoma in a girls Packerland Conference basketball game tonight. The Vikings (4-4, 8-5) have won 7 of their last 9 games and are led by Payton Pluff (15ppg) and Sheridan Ash (10ppg). The Wolves (5-3, 5-11) have struggled outside of the league play and are led in scoring by Alli Spitzer, Lucy Wiese and MiKayla Haack all at around eight points per game. Gibraltar won the first meeting between the two teams in overtime back in November. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Girls

Southern Door at Green Bay East

Kewaunee at Menasha

Manitowoc Lutheran at NEW Lutheran