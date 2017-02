Gibraltar will play Sevastopol in a girls Packerland Conference basketball game in Institute tonight. The Vikings (5-6, 12-7) have won four consecutive games and are led by Payton Pluff (16ppg) and Sheridan Ash (10ppg). The Pioneers (0-11, 1-14) have been led in scoring by this season by Courtney Tebo, Olivia Wagner and Amber Roalkvan. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Girls

Kewaunee at Oconto

Clintonville at Luxemburg-Casco