Vikings and Eagles Tonight

Posted on February 20, 2017 by Chad Michaels

Gibraltar will play at Southern Door in a boys Packerland Conference basketball game tonight.  The Vikings (11-9) are led by Nathan Surges (17ppg) and Tyler Kropuenske (14) while the Eagles (17-3) can clinch at least a share of the league title with a twin.  Southern Door’s Nick LeCaptain (23ppg) is the leading scorer in the conference.  Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Boys
Sevastopol at Sturgeon Bay
Algoma at Oconto
NEW Lutheran at Kewaunee
Denmark at Luxemburg-Casco

