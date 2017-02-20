Vikings and Eagles Tonight

Gibraltar will play at Southern Door in a boys Packerland Conference basketball game tonight. The Vikings (11-9) are led by Nathan Surges (17ppg) and Tyler Kropuenske (14) while the Eagles (17-3) can clinch at least a share of the league title with a twin. Southern Door’s Nick LeCaptain (23ppg) is the leading scorer in the conference. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Boys

Sevastopol at Sturgeon Bay

Algoma at Oconto

NEW Lutheran at Kewaunee

Denmark at Luxemburg-Casco