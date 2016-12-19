Vikings and Eagles Meet on Tuesday

Posted on December 19, 2016 by Chad Michaels

Gibraltar will play Southern Door in a girls Packerland Conference basketball game in Brussels on Tuesday Night.  The Vikings (2-2, 5-3) are on a four game winning streak and are led in scoring by sophomore Payton Pluff (17ppg) while Sheridan Ash and Raina Haleen each average 8 points per game.  The Eagles (4-1, 6-2) feature three starters in double figures with senior Megan Pavlik (13ppg) leading the way, followed by Meghan LaCrosse (11) and Gabby Atkins (10).  Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Girls
Sevastopol at Sturgeon Bay
NEW Lutheran at Kewaunee
Algoma at Oconto

Boys
NEWCHAA at Sevastopol

Swimming
Green Bay Southwest at Sturgeon Bay

Wrestling
Freedom at Luxemburg-Casco

Sports Schedule
