Vikings and Clippers Tonight

Gibraltar will play at Sturgeon Bay in a boys Packerland Conference basketball game on Tuesday Night. The Vikings (3-3, 6-4) are coming off of a loss to Southern Door on Friday Night while the Clippers (5-1, 7-2) are tied for the league lead and are coming off of an overtime win over Shawano on Saturday Night. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM/ wdor.com
Boys
Sevastopol at Southern Door
Algoma at Kewaunee
NEW Lutheran at Oconto
Little Chute at Luxemburg-Casco
Girls
Sevastopol at Goodman-Pembine ~7:00
Two Rivers at NEW Lutheran