Vikings and Clippers Tonight

Gibraltar will play at Sturgeon Bay in a boys Packerland Conference basketball game on Tuesday Night. The Vikings (3-3, 6-4) are coming off of a loss to Southern Door on Friday Night while the Clippers (5-1, 7-2) are tied for the league lead and are coming off of an overtime win over Shawano on Saturday Night. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM/ wdor.com

Boys

Sevastopol at Southern Door

Algoma at Kewaunee

NEW Lutheran at Oconto

Little Chute at Luxemburg-Casco

Girls

Sevastopol at Goodman-Pembine ~7:00

Two Rivers at NEW Lutheran