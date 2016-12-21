Unbeaten Eagles take on Clippers

Southern Door will play at Sturgeon Bay in a boys Packerland Conference basketball game on Thursday Night. The Eagles (4-0, 6-0) average over 80 points per game and are led by Nick LeCaptain (25ppg) Kyle Daust (22), Derik LeCaptain (19), and Sam Gerend (12). The Clippers (3-1, 3-1) are coming off of a loss at NEW Lutheran last Tuesday and are led by Connor Gajda (18ppg) and Mitchell Jackson (13) while Jared Van Bramer and Edmon Kurschner score 9 points per game. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Boys

Gibraltar at Sevastopol

Kewaunee at Oconto

NEW Lutheran at Algoma

Girls

Luxemburg-Casco at Southern Door

Crivitz at Gibraltar

NEW Lutheran at Algoma (6:00)

Wrestling

Kewaunee at Green Bay Preble