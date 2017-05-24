Two Shutouts in Ripken Baseball

Red Room and Rotary won their games by shutout while Kiwanis stayed undefeated in games played in the Sturgeon Bay Cal Ripken league at Sunset Park.

Red Room 1

Lions 0

WP- Ryan Melville/Jared Hawkey

Room: Jack Henry- RBI single, Brady Kita- 2 hits, Emmitt Braschnewitz- single

L- Nick Peterson- 2 hits, Jack DeYoung- single

Rotary 6

Bayship 0

R: Derian Muraski- 2 hits/Home Run, Sam Zirbel/Blayre Writt- 2 hits, Luke Vanderleest- single

Ships: Gavin Fernandez/Lance LeGrave/Caden LeMeiux/Alec Guilette/Drew Daoust- single

Kiwanis 7

Door County Co-op 3

K- Christian Counard- 2 Home Runs, Hunter & Matthew Malvitz- single

Co-op: Kevin Krauel- 2 hits/Home Run, Braden Sitte/Tommy Junion/Reece Lauder- single

Standings

Kiwanis 6-0

Red Room 3-2

Nicolet Bank 3-2

Rotary 2-3

Bayship 2-3

Lions 2-3

DC Co-op 0-5