Tuesday Volleyball, Swimming and Soccer Results

Posted on September 27, 2017 by Chad Michaels

Southern Door and Oconto were Packerland Conference volleyball winners on Tuesday.

Volleyball
Oconto beat Sturgeon Bay 25-19, 25-15, 25-18
*Morgan Nelson- 12 set assists, Hailey DeGrave- 7 kills, Koko Hartzell- 6 kills/2 blocks
*Brooklyn Sherman- 12 assists/5 digs, Baleigh Gering- 9 assists/5 digs, Mara Allen- 9 kills/4 digs, Cora Behnke- 5 kills/4 digs, Aubree Bucheger- 6 kills/ 7 digs, Sarah Hubacher- 9 digs/2 aces

Southern Door beat Peshtigo 25-21, 25-19, 25-23

Gibraltar beat Kewaunee and Algoma swept NEW Lutheran

Standings
Algoma 5-0
Oconto 4-1
Peshtigo 3-1
Southern Door 3-1
Sevastopol 2-2
NEW Lutheran 1-3
Gibraltar 2-3
Sturgeon Bay 0-4
Kewaunee 0-4

Swimming
Sturgeon Bay beat New London 120-50
*Molly Banks and Abi Schauske won two events while Stella Serafico, Kailee Moe and Kaitlyn Schauske each won an event.

Soccer
Luxemburg-Casco 4
Denmark 2
*Carter Sewell- 2 goals, Alex VandenAvond and Andrew Iverson- goal.  Cade Peppin- 4 saves

Door County Medical Center
Sports Schedule
Advertisement
Posted in Sports, Sports Ticker | Tagged , , |

Comments are closed.

Related Articles