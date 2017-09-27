Tuesday Volleyball, Swimming and Soccer Results

Southern Door and Oconto were Packerland Conference volleyball winners on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Oconto beat Sturgeon Bay 25-19, 25-15, 25-18
*Morgan Nelson- 12 set assists, Hailey DeGrave- 7 kills, Koko Hartzell- 6 kills/2 blocks
*Brooklyn Sherman- 12 assists/5 digs, Baleigh Gering- 9 assists/5 digs, Mara Allen- 9 kills/4 digs, Cora Behnke- 5 kills/4 digs, Aubree Bucheger- 6 kills/ 7 digs, Sarah Hubacher- 9 digs/2 aces
Southern Door beat Peshtigo 25-21, 25-19, 25-23
Gibraltar beat Kewaunee and Algoma swept NEW Lutheran
Standings
Algoma 5-0
Oconto 4-1
Peshtigo 3-1
Southern Door 3-1
Sevastopol 2-2
NEW Lutheran 1-3
Gibraltar 2-3
Sturgeon Bay 0-4
Kewaunee 0-4
Swimming
Sturgeon Bay beat New London 120-50
*Molly Banks and Abi Schauske won two events while Stella Serafico, Kailee Moe and Kaitlyn Schauske each won an event.
Soccer
Luxemburg-Casco 4
Denmark 2
*Carter Sewell- 2 goals, Alex VandenAvond and Andrew Iverson- goal. Cade Peppin- 4 saves