Tuesday Volleyball, Swimming and Soccer Results

Southern Door and Oconto were Packerland Conference volleyball winners on Tuesday.

Volleyball

Oconto beat Sturgeon Bay 25-19, 25-15, 25-18

*Morgan Nelson- 12 set assists, Hailey DeGrave- 7 kills, Koko Hartzell- 6 kills/2 blocks

*Brooklyn Sherman- 12 assists/5 digs, Baleigh Gering- 9 assists/5 digs, Mara Allen- 9 kills/4 digs, Cora Behnke- 5 kills/4 digs, Aubree Bucheger- 6 kills/ 7 digs, Sarah Hubacher- 9 digs/2 aces

Southern Door beat Peshtigo 25-21, 25-19, 25-23

Gibraltar beat Kewaunee and Algoma swept NEW Lutheran

Standings

Algoma 5-0

Oconto 4-1

Peshtigo 3-1

Southern Door 3-1

Sevastopol 2-2

NEW Lutheran 1-3

Gibraltar 2-3

Sturgeon Bay 0-4

Kewaunee 0-4

Swimming

Sturgeon Bay beat New London 120-50

*Molly Banks and Abi Schauske won two events while Stella Serafico, Kailee Moe and Kaitlyn Schauske each won an event.

Soccer

Luxemburg-Casco 4

Denmark 2

*Carter Sewell- 2 goals, Alex VandenAvond and Andrew Iverson- goal. Cade Peppin- 4 saves