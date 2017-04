The Gibraltar and Algoma baseball teams won non-conference games on Tuesday afternoon while Southern Door baseball and softball teams lost close games to Peshtigo.

Baseball

Algoma 2

Amherst 1

WP- Zach Schmidt; Save- Casey Stangel

*Max Grovogel single scored Booker Prokash in 6th.  Casey Nelson- double.

Peshtigo 4

Southern Door 3

Gibraltar 5

Crivitz 1

Softball

Peshtigo 4 (10 innings)

Southern Door 3