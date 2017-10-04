Tuesday Scoreboard

Sevastopol, Southern Door and Kewaunee won Packerland Conference volleyball matches on Tuesday Night.
Sevastopol beat Oconto 25-19, 25-18, 25-23
*Steph Bemmann 6 kills/4 blocks/4 ace serves; Aly Differt 8 kills/10 assists; Courtney Tebo 5 kills, 16 digs, 4 ace serves
Southern Door beat NEW Lutheran 25-22, 25-15, 25-16
* Tehya Bertrand 24 assists, Kendra Dantoin 13 kills, Megan LaCrosse 5 blocks
Kewaunee beat Sturgeon Bay 25-22, 25-19, 21-25, 25-15
*Morgan Nelson 19 set assists; Katie Frank 12 set assists/3 aces; Hailey DeGrave 17 kills/3 blocks; Alison Bridenhagen- 8 kills
Soccer
Wrightstown 5
Luxemburg-Casco 3
*Carter Sewell- 2 goals, Alex Vanden Avond- goal. Garrett Zulegar & Cade Peppin combined for 14 saves.
Golf
Luxemburg-Casco finished 7th at the WIAA Division 2 golf sectional hosted by Catholic Memorial.
16th- Jenna Jorgenson (95)
22nd- Aurora Delebreau (98)
22nd- Katie Glander (98)
35th- Mackie Junio (108)