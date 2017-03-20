Track Season Underway

The boys track and field season is underway with area teams competing in the Oshkosh Invitational at the Kolf Center last week. Gibraltar, Sevastopol and Algoma competed in Division 3 while Southern Door, Kewaunee and Luxemburg-Casco were in Division 2. The Gibraltar girls competed at the Sheboygan North invite on Friday and top finishers were Abby Sitte (2nd place in the 55 meter dash) and the Vikings six lap relay team of Bria Caldecott, Sitte, Kayla Scharrigg and Hannah Helm were 5th.

Area Results from Oshkosh

Gibraltar

Caleb House- 1600 (3rd)

Sevastopol

Hunter Evenson- 60 Meter Dash (2nd)

Southern Door

Derek Huber- 800 (6th)

Algoma

Max Schoening- Shot Put (1st)

Jacob Wahlers- 3200 (1st)

Cody May- 60 Meter Hurdles (2nd) High Jump 7th)

Jared Zellner- Shot Put (3rd)

Ryan Feuerstein- High Jump (4th)

Isaac Ballone- 1600 (8th)

Luxemburg-Casco

Tyler Suess- Long Jump (1st) 400 Meter Dash (1st) 60 Meter Dash (8th)

Evan Tust- Pole Vault (1st)

Sam Larson- 60 Meter Hurdles (2nd); Pole Vault (3rd)

Hunter Liebeck- 1600 (2nd) 800 (5th)

Marshall Paider- 800 (7th)

Tanner Kasten- 3200 (7th)

Jon Deprey- 60 Meter Dash (7th)

Isaiah Norton- 1600 (8th)

Kewanee

Mitch Kudick- 800 (2nd)

Spencer Kinstetter- 1600 (3rd)

Jacob Czech- 3200 (6th)