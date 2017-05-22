Division 2 Regional Track & Field Results

Connor Gajda and Nic Greenlaw from Sturgeon Bay won regional titles at the WIAA Division 2 Two Rivers Regional on Monday. Luxemburg-Casco’s Sam Larson won three events and Tyler Suess two to lead the Spartans to the boys team title while Mackenzie Tuttle and Molly Wortruba won two events each to pace the Spartans girls to the team title. Kewaunee’s Hannah Lamack won two events and Southern Door’s Maggie Grota and Brenna Zuehlke from Sturgeon Bay were also regional champions.

Boys Results

(100) 1. Nic Greenlaw (SB) 3. Jared Conard (SD)

(200) 1. Tyler Suess (LC) 3. Nic Greenlaw (SB) 4. Jared Conard (SD)

(400) 1. Tyler Suess (LC) 3. Ethan Knipfer (SB)

(800) 1. Mitch Kudick (K) 2. Marshall Paider (LC) 4. Max Hanrahan (K)

(1600) 1. Hunter Liebeck (LC) 2. DJ Reichel (SB) 3. Tanner Kasten (LC) 4. Evan Smith (SB)

(3200) 1. Spencer Kirsteatter (K) 2. Hunter Liebeck (LC)

(110 Hurdles) 1. Sam Larson (LC) 2. Connor Gajda (SB)

(300 Hurdles) 1. Sam Larson (LC) 4. Connor Gajda (SB)

(Shot Put) 4. Rex Meikle (SB)

(Discus) 1. Trevor Vandenbush (LC) 2. Joe Odill (K) 4. Bryce Christoff (LC)

(Pole Vault) 1. Evan Tust (LC) 2. Nick Baumgartner (K) 4. Michael Bertrand (SD)

(Triple Jump) 1. Connor Gajda (SB) 4. Nathaniel Greenlaw (SB)

(High Jump) 1. Sam Larson (LC) 2. Jacob Basten (K) 4. Hayden Shefchik (SB)

(400 Relay) 1. SB (Brady Wodack, Luke Brinkman, Hayden Shefchik, Nic Greenlaw)

(800 Relay) 2. SB (DJ Lenius, Wodack, Brinkman, Na. Greenlaw)

(1600 Relay) 1. LC (Larson, Suess, Paider, Travis Kinnard)

(3200) Relay) 1. K (Kirsteatter, Jacob Czech, Hanrahan, Kudick)

Girls

(100) 4. Olivia Treml (LC)

(200) 3. Angie Kudick (K)

(400) 1. Kate Hilbert (LC) 2. Gabriella Czech (K) 3. Brianne Barta (K) 4. Angie Kudick (K)

(800) 1. Maggie Grota (SD) 3. Gracie Englebert (SD) 4. Brianne Barta (K)

(1600) 1. Hannah Lamack (K) 2. Kalista Arendt (LC) Katie Kaminski (SB) 4. Hailey DeGrave (SB)

(3200) 1. Hannah Lamack (K) 3. Katie Kaminski (SB)

(100 Hurdles) 1. Molly Wortruba (LC) 4. Madelyn Jeanquart (SB)

(300 Hurdles) 1. Abby Baumgartner (K) 2. Molly Wortruba (LC) 3. Mackenzie Tuttle (LC)

(Shot Put) 3. Payton Kassner (K) 4. Delaney Shortread (SB)

(Discus) 1. Brenna Zuehlke (SB) 2. Sylvia Wessel (K) 4. Payton Kassner (K)

(High Jump) 1. Mackenzie Tuttle (LC) 2. Abby Baumgartner (K) 4. Hailey Novak (K)

(Long Jump) 1. Molly Wortruba (LC) 2. Mackenzie Tuttle (LC)

(Triple Jump) 1. Mackenzie Tuttle (LC) 2. Molly Wortruba (LC) 3. Katie Guilette (SD)

(800 Relay) 3. SD (Carissa Bartels, Riley Nellis, Guilette, Alyssa Delfosse)

(1600 Relay) 1. K (Kudick, Barta, Czech, Baumgartner)

(3200 Relay) 1. SD (Englebert, Grota, Chloe Staudenmaier, Jennifer Vandertie)

Boys Scores

1. Luxemburg-Casco 153

2. Sturgeon Bay 127.5

3. Two Rivers 103

Girls Scores

1. Luxemburg-Casco 142

2. Wrightstown 119

3. Kewaunee 115