Track and Field Results

Southern Door won the boys and girls team titles at the quad they hosted on Tuesday. Oconto finished second followed by Gibraltar and NEW Lutheran. Katie Guilette, Kayla Marchant, Jared Conard and Sam Gerend won two events each to lead the Ealges while Gibraltar’s Bria Caldecott and Tyler Kropuenske also won two events each.

Girls Results

100- Bria Caldecott (Gibraltar)

200- Bria Caldecott (Gibraltar)

400- Jennifer Leonard (Gibraltar)

800- Kayla Scharrig (Gibraltar)

1600- Gracie Englebert (Southern Door)

100 Hurdles- Nina Sitte (Gibraltar)

300 Hurdles- Jennifer Vandertie (Southern Door)

High Jump- Jasmine Driscoll (Oconto)

Pole Vault- Megan Hoffman (Oconto)

Long Jump- Katie Guilette (Southern Door)

Triple Jump- Katie Guilette (Southern Door)

Shot Put- Kayla Marchant (Southern Door)

Discus- Kayla Marchant (Southern Door)

40o Relay- SD (Guilette, Riley Nellis, Alyssa Delfosse, Breanna Bongle)

1600 Relay- SD (Vandertie, Englebert, Maggie Grota, Chloe Staudenmaier)

3200 Relay- SD (Englebert, Grota, Staudenmaier, Vandertie)

Boys Results

100- Jared Conard (Southern Door)

200- Jared Conard (Southern Door)

400- Isaac Woller (Oconto)

800- Kyle Stoll (Oconto)

1600- Evan Henry (Gibraltar)

3200- Caleb House (Gibraltar)

High Jump- Sam Gerend (Southern Door)

Pole Vault- Michael Bertrand (Southern Door)

Long Jump- Tyler Kelly (Southern Door)

Triple Jump- Sam Gerend (Southern Door)

Shot Put- Tyler Kropuenske (Gibraltar)

Discus- Tyler Kropuenske (Gibraltar)

400 Relay- SD (Ace Kinnard, Austin Claflin, Conard, Kelly)

800 Relay- SD (Tyler Dean, Kelly, Kinnard, Claflin)

3200 Relay- SD (Ben Kielar, Zach Olsen, Hunter Falish, Ryan Charles)