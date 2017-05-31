Tourney Continues For SD Softball

Southern Door will play Weyauwega-Fremont in a WIAA Division 3 softball sectional final in Chilton at 5:30 Thursday. The Eagles (20-6) have allowed only one run in three postseason wins over New Holstein, Chilton and Kewaunee. The Indians (19-9) finished in second place in the Central Wisconsin Eight Conference and have not allowed a run in the tournament while beating Amherst, Tomahawk and Oconto. Southern Door was unranked in the final Wisconsin Fastpitch Coaches Association poll while W-F was ranked 10th. The winner advances to the State Tournament in Madison. Our coverage begins at 5:20 with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com