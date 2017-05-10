Top Teams Meet on Thursday

Gibraltar will play Sturgeon Bay in a key Packerland Conference baseball game at Memorial Field on Thursday.  The Vikings (7-2) are just a game back of the league leading Clippers (8-1) with five games to play.  Gibraltar gave the Clippers their only conference loss on April 18th (7-5).  Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Baseball/Softball
Sevastopol at Southern Door
Gibraltar at Sturgeon Bay
NEW Lutheran at Oconto
Algoma at Kewaunee

Luxemburg-Casco
Softball- home vs Waupaca
Baseball- at Clintonville

Soccer
Roncalli at Sturgeon Bay
Gibraltar/Sevastopol at Sheboygan Falls
New Holstein at Kewaunee

Golf
Conference Meet at Wandering Springs

