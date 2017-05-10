Top Teams Meet on Thursday

Gibraltar will play Sturgeon Bay in a key Packerland Conference baseball game at Memorial Field on Thursday. The Vikings (7-2) are just a game back of the league leading Clippers (8-1) with five games to play. Gibraltar gave the Clippers their only conference loss on April 18th (7-5). Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Baseball/Softball

Sevastopol at Southern Door

Gibraltar at Sturgeon Bay

NEW Lutheran at Oconto

Algoma at Kewaunee

Luxemburg-Casco

Softball- home vs Waupaca

Baseball- at Clintonville

Soccer

Roncalli at Sturgeon Bay

Gibraltar/Sevastopol at Sheboygan Falls

New Holstein at Kewaunee

Golf

Conference Meet at Wandering Springs