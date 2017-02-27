Tigers End Eagles Season

Wrightstown survived a major challenge from Southern Door to win a girls WIAA Division 3 regional championship at Wrightstown on Monday Night. The 6th ranked and top seeded Tigers (21-3) led 32-22 at the half and opened up a game high 17 point lead at 43-26 in the second half. But the Eagles (18-6) would answer with a 22-5 run to tie the game at 48-48 with 4:57 to play. Kailee Van Zeeland (14 points) put Wrightstown back in front for good with around 3:30 to play when she drained a three pointer from the right corner. Megan Pavlik finished with 15 of her game high 17 points in the second half while Grace LeGrave added 11 points and Gabby Atkins 10. Southern Door coach Brandon Wautier announced in the postgame that it was his final game as coach of the Eagles.

Kewaunee 53

Valders 41

*Storm will play Wrightstown at Manitowoc Lincoln in the sectional semi-finals Thursday Night at 7:00 on WDOR

Division 5

NEW Lutheran 60

Wausaukee 52

*Blazers play Elcho at Pulaski on Thursday