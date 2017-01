Thursday Wrestling Results

The Southern Door wrestling team picked up a crucial win over Kewaunee on Thursday while Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol and Luxemburg-Casco also won duals on Thursday.

Southern Door 31 Kewaunee 30

106 Austin Veeser (K) won by decision over Ben Kielar 6-0 (Team score SD 0 – K 3)

113 Fischer Pawelski (SD) won by FFT (SD 6 – K 3)

120 Cam Konop (K) won by FFT (SD 6 – K 9)

126 Double FFT (SD 6 – K 9)

132 River Pawelski (SD) won by decision over Cam Hanrahan 5-2 (SD 9 – K 9)

138 Jesse Steinhorst (K) won by pin over Ben Hoida 3:33 (SD 9 – K 15)

145 Jared Conard (SD) won by decision over Dylan Steinhorst 6-4 (SD 12 – K 15)

152 Raul Lopez (SD) won by decision over Michael Barribeau 4-3 (SD 15 – K 15)

160 Michael Bertrand (SD) won by pin over Michael Mastalir 2:54 (SD 21 – K 15)

170 Travis Reinke (K) won by pin over Hunter Falish 1:54 (SD 21 – K 21)

180 Seth Suess (SD) won by pin over Brock Duescher 6:30 (SD 27 – K 21)

195 William Collins McGovern (K) won by decision over Evan Blasier 10-7 (SD 27 – K 24)

220 Tory Jandrin (SD) won by major decision over Paul Wery 9-1 (SD 31 – K 24)

285 Kyle Steinhorst (K) won by pin over Cody Ruelle Graham 1:31 (SD 31 – K 30)

Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol 34 Oconto 17

106 double forfeit

113 double forfeit

120 double forfeit

126 Aiden Wusterberth (O) over Peyton Hurth 17-0

132 Ezra Haight (SBS) over Austin Ratzajek 5-1

138 Tyler Wusterberth (O) over Lucas Stenzel 4-2

145 Bruce Anschutz (SBS) pinned Nathan Kollman 5:44

152 Liam Ostrand-Kolstad(SBS) over Peyton Boucher 17-5

160 Nathan Hendrickson (SBS) received forfeit

170 Collin Mirkes (SBS) over Jeff Humlet 5-4

182 Bruce O’Conner (O) over Luke Brinkman 7-2

195 Alex Differt (SBS) pinned Tyler Lipp 1:56

220 Trevor Wilke (SBS) received forfeit

285 Mason Camps (O) received forfeit

Luxemburg-Casco (LC) 53.00 Denmark (DENM) 18.00

132: Reece Worachek (LC) over Michal Wattleworth (TF 16-1 5:40)

138: Colton Worachek (LC) over Alex Schmitz (Fall 5:01)

145: Cameron Lemmens (LC) over Jared Shefchik (Dec 4-3)

152: Devan Vandenbush (LC) over Jedd Shefchik (Fall 1:16)

160: Jacob Zellner (LC) over Dustin Dworak (Dec 3-2)

170: Dalton Smerchek (LC) over Max Schmitz (Fall 1:31)

182: Riley Ullmer (D) over Trevor VandenBush (Inj. [time])

195: Gabe Wertel (D) over Austin Leroy (Fall 4:37)

220: Nate Lloyd (LC) over T.J. Weidman (Dec 9-4)

285: Phil Rasmussen (LC) over Josh Frerk (Dec 6-2)

106: Lucas Joniaux (LC) over Cameron Ducat (Fall 1:26)

113: Cole Tenor (D) over Parker Coppens (Fall 2:47)

120: Bryce Bosman (LC) over Raul Becerra (Fall 3:01)

126: Nathan Ronsman (LC) over Brock Bergelin (Fall 1:27)