Thursday Results

The Sturgeon Bay soccer and swim teams along with Southern Door volleyball were winners on Thursday Night.

Soccer

Sturgeon Bay 10

Peshtigo 0

*Jaden Stevenson- 4 goals; Eli Dietzel- 3 goals/assist; CJ Fairchild/Owen Stevenson- goal; Liam Herbst- first career goal.

Algoma 3

Kewaunee 0

Volleyball

Southern Door over Sevastopol 25-17, 25-15, 25-11

*Jackie Atkins- 17 digs, 6 aces; Tehya Bertrand- 22 assists, 4 aces; Kendra Dantoin- 12 kills; Grace LeGrave- 5 aces

Peshtigo over Sturgeon Bay 19-25, 25-11, 20-25, 25-20, 15-6

*Hailey DeGrave- 19 attack kills, 2 aces, 2 block kills; Morgan Nelson- 23 set assists

Swimming

Sturgeon Bay beat Marinette, 140-23, as the Clippers took first and second in every event. Abi Schauske, Gale Cheir, Maggie Hartman and Molly Banks won two events each.