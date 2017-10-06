Thursday Results

The Sturgeon Bay soccer team stayed undefeated in the Packerland Conference with a 6-1 win over Gibraltar/Sevastopol at Clark Field on Thursday Night. The Clippers had 28 shots on goal compared to just 2 for the Vikeneers. Eli Dietzel and Owen Steveneon had 2 goals each for Sturgeon Bay while Dylan Burk and Jaden Stevenson had a goal for the Clippers.

Volleyball

Southern Door swept Kewaunee 25-22, 26-24, 25-20

*Kendra Dantoin 13 kills; Grace LeGrave 9 kills; Tehya Bertrand 27 assists.

Sturgeon Bay beat Gibraltar 11-25, 25-20, 25-22, 18-25, 15-11

*Katie Frank 22 assists; Morgan Nelson 16 assists; Koko Hartzell/Hailey DeGrave 13 kills; Andie Rockendorf 10 kills; Allison Bridenhagen 5 kills/5 blocks

Sevastopol beat NEW Lutheran 25-22, 25-17, 25-15

*Mya Ploor 9 assists/5 kills/5 aces; Courtney Tebo 7 kills; Aly Differt 7 kills/11 assists

Luxemburg-Casco swept Waupaca