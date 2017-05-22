Three DCL Teams Start 2-0

West Jacksonport, Sister Bay and Kolberg have all started the 2017 Door County League season 2-0 while Egg Harbor and Maplewood are 1-1. Institute, Washington Island and Baileys Harbor are all 0-2 after Sunday’s games. Here are the details:

On AM 910 WDOR and wdor.com, West Jacksonport won at Maplewood, 8-1. The Ports grabbed the lead early as David Van Dreese hit a two-run homer in the first. West Jacksonport would add their final six runs in the fourth. Van Dreese had two hits and drove in three runs while Drew Tanck, Woody Schartner, Griffin Cole and Sawyer Johnson all added two hits. Riley Cordier (2-0) went the first five for the win. Cordier allowed just one hit while striking out eight. Calvin Falk (0-1) took the loss for Maplewood.

Egg Harbor scored three times in the first inning as they beat Washington Island, 7-3. Eric DeJardine had two hits and drove in three runs to lead Egg Harbor. Cory Fuller and Cody Giesseman each added two hits. Nick Kita (1-0) went the distance for the win. Josh Mann had two hits for the Islanders. Caleb Cornell (0-1) took the loss.

Kolberg beat Institute, 6-2. Mitchel Neubauer (2-0) pitched the first eight innings for the win and he also had three of Kolberg’s eight hits. Joe Hoffman drove in both of Institute’s runs. Kyle Volkmann (0-2) took the loss.

Sister Bay beat Baileys Harbor, 9-1. Tom Sawyer, Dusty Johnson and Bubba Laughlin all had two hits in the win. Sam Forkert (2-0) pitched the first five innings for the win. Jake Wenzel (0-1) took the loss for Baileys Harbor.

Standings:

Sister Bay 2-0

Kolberg 2-0

West Jacksonport 2-0

Egg Harbor 1-1

Maplewood 1-1

Institute 0-2

Washington Island 0-2

Baileys Harbor 0-2

Sunday, May 28th (all games at 1:30 PM):

Institute at Baileys Harbor

Egg Harbor at West Jacksonport

Sister Bay at Kolberg

Maplewood at Washington Island