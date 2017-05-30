Sturgeon Bay Rallies For Extra Inning Win

The Sturgeon Bay baseball team rallied for their first postseason win since 2014 as they beat Valders Tuesday, 3-2. After allowing a run in the top of the eighth to fall behind 2-1, the Clippers scored twice in the bottom half of the inning. Mitch Jackson and Anthony Moore drew walks to start the Sturgeon Bay eighth. Ryan Jacobsen put down a sacrifice bunt and reached on an error. Jeffrey Alberts followed with an RBI walk and Jaeger Brusky’s slow roller on the right side of the infield turned into a walk-off, RBI single. Brusky drove in two of Sturgeon Bay’s three runs. Jared Van Bramer picked up the win in relief of Alberts, who allowed a run on four hits in seven and a third. Sturgeon Bay will take on Luxemburg-Casco in a Division 2 regional final Wednesday. Coverage on 93.9 FM WDOR and wdor.com, begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee Coaches Corner Show with first pitch at 3 PM.
Division 2
Luxemburg-Casco 10
Denmark 0
WP – Bryce TeKulve (no-hitter)
*Jake Thyes – 3 hits (grand slam)
Division 3
Southern Door 6
Manitowoc Lutheran 1
WP- Tory Jandrin (7K)
*Derik LeCaptain (2RBI) Kody Kissinger, Jandrin- 2 hits
Southern Door will host Kewaunee at 4:30 Wednesday
Kewaunee 2
Gibraltar 1
WP- Andrew Richard; Save- Wes Gallenberger
*Gallenberger- 2 run single in 1st inning, Travis Miller- 2 hits
*Alex Johnson- 2 hits, Conner Brennan- RBI single
Crivitz 4
Oconto 1
Division 4
Sevastopol 12
Gresham 7
Sevastopol will play at N-E-W Lutheran Wednesday
N-E-W Lutheran 9
Bowler 1