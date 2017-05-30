Sturgeon Bay Rallies For Extra Inning Win

Posted on May 30, 2017 by Nick Olson

The Sturgeon Bay baseball team rallied for their first postseason win since 2014 as they beat Valders Tuesday, 3-2.  After allowing a run in the top of the eighth to fall behind 2-1, the Clippers scored twice in the bottom half of the inning.  Mitch Jackson and Anthony Moore drew walks to start the Sturgeon Bay eighth.  Ryan Jacobsen put down a sacrifice bunt and reached on an error.  Jeffrey Alberts followed with an RBI walk and Jaeger Brusky’s slow roller on the right side of the infield turned into a walk-off, RBI single.  Brusky drove in two of Sturgeon Bay’s three runs.  Jared Van Bramer picked up the win in relief of Alberts, who allowed a run on four hits in seven and a third.  Sturgeon Bay will take on Luxemburg-Casco in a Division 2 regional final Wednesday.  Coverage on 93.9 FM WDOR and wdor.com, begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee Coaches Corner Show with first pitch at 3 PM.

Division 2
Luxemburg-Casco 10
Denmark 0
WP – Bryce TeKulve (no-hitter)
*Jake Thyes – 3 hits (grand slam)

Division 3
Southern Door 6
Manitowoc Lutheran 1
WP- Tory Jandrin (7K)
*Derik LeCaptain (2RBI) Kody Kissinger, Jandrin- 2 hits
Southern Door will host Kewaunee at 4:30 Wednesday

Kewaunee 2
Gibraltar 1
WP- Andrew Richard; Save- Wes Gallenberger
*Gallenberger- 2 run single in 1st inning, Travis Miller- 2 hits
*Alex Johnson- 2 hits, Conner Brennan- RBI single

Crivitz 4
Oconto 1

Division 4
Sevastopol 12
Gresham 7
Sevastopol will play at N-E-W Lutheran Wednesday

N-E-W Lutheran 9
Bowler 1

