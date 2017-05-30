Sturgeon Bay Rallies For Extra Inning Win

The Sturgeon Bay baseball team rallied for their first postseason win since 2014 as they beat Valders Tuesday, 3-2. After allowing a run in the top of the eighth to fall behind 2-1, the Clippers scored twice in the bottom half of the inning. Mitch Jackson and Anthony Moore drew walks to start the Sturgeon Bay eighth. Ryan Jacobsen put down a sacrifice bunt and reached on an error. Jeffrey Alberts followed with an RBI walk and Jaeger Brusky’s slow roller on the right side of the infield turned into a walk-off, RBI single. Brusky drove in two of Sturgeon Bay’s three runs. Jared Van Bramer picked up the win in relief of Alberts, who allowed a run on four hits in seven and a third. Sturgeon Bay will take on Luxemburg-Casco in a Division 2 regional final Wednesday. Coverage on 93.9 FM WDOR and wdor.com, begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee Coaches Corner Show with first pitch at 3 PM.

Division 2

Luxemburg-Casco 10

Denmark 0

WP – Bryce TeKulve (no-hitter)

*Jake Thyes – 3 hits (grand slam)

Division 3

Southern Door 6

Manitowoc Lutheran 1

WP- Tory Jandrin (7K)

*Derik LeCaptain (2RBI) Kody Kissinger, Jandrin- 2 hits

Southern Door will host Kewaunee at 4:30 Wednesday

Kewaunee 2

Gibraltar 1

WP- Andrew Richard; Save- Wes Gallenberger

*Gallenberger- 2 run single in 1st inning, Travis Miller- 2 hits

*Alex Johnson- 2 hits, Conner Brennan- RBI single

Crivitz 4

Oconto 1

Division 4

Sevastopol 12

Gresham 7

Sevastopol will play at N-E-W Lutheran Wednesday

N-E-W Lutheran 9

Bowler 1