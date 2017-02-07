Sturgeon Bay Gets Revenge, Southern Door Escapes

The Sturgeon Bay boys basketball team avenged their lone Packerland Conference loss of the season as they beat N-E-W Lutheran Tuesday night, 79-50. The Clippers (9-1 Packerland / 13-4 overall) controlled the tempo and the post at both ends of the floor early as they won their third straight game. Connor Gajda scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the second half. Mitchell Jackson finished with 19 points and Carson Talbert added 13. Samuel Meerstein scored 20 points to lead the Blazers (4-7 / 7-11).

Boys Packerland Basketball

Southern Door 65

Algoma 63

Nick LeCaptain hit two free throws with three seconds left for the win. Kyle Daoust scored 20 points for Southern Door, while LeCaptain added 18. Casey Stangel 17 points and Max Grovogel 14 for Algoma

Oconto 79

Gibraltar 59

Kewaunee 92

Sevastopol 70

Girls Non-Conference Basketball

Gibraltar 59

Coleman 31

Payton Pluff scored 22 points to lead the Vikings

Girls NEC Basketball

Luxemburg-Casco 77

Freedom 71