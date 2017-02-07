Sturgeon Bay Gets Revenge, Southern Door Escapes

The Sturgeon Bay boys basketball team avenged their lone Packerland Conference loss of the season as they beat N-E-W Lutheran Tuesday night, 79-50. The Clippers (9-1 Packerland / 13-4 overall) controlled the tempo and the post at both ends of the floor early as they won their third straight game. Connor Gajda scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the second half. Mitchell Jackson finished with 19 points and Carson Talbert added 13. Samuel Meerstein scored 20 points to lead the Blazers (4-7 / 7-11).
Boys Packerland Basketball
Southern Door 65
Algoma 63
Nick LeCaptain hit two free throws with three seconds left for the win. Kyle Daoust scored 20 points for Southern Door, while LeCaptain added 18. Casey Stangel 17 points and Max Grovogel 14 for Algoma
Oconto 79
Gibraltar 59
Kewaunee 92
Sevastopol 70
Girls Non-Conference Basketball
Gibraltar 59
Coleman 31
Payton Pluff scored 22 points to lead the Vikings
Girls NEC Basketball
Luxemburg-Casco 77
Freedom 71