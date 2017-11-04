Sturgeon Bay And Luxemburg-Casco To Play For State Titles

The Sturgeon Bay boys soccer team will play for the WIAA Division 4 state championship today. The Clippers (19-4-1) beat Kohler 1-0 Friday in the state semifinals at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. Carson Dvorak scored the game’s lone goal in the 35th minute of the first half. C.J. Fairchild assisted on the goal and Trent Maas had four saves in recording the shutout. Sturgeon Bay will take on The Prairie School for the D-4 state title today at 4:30 p.m. The Prairie School (16-4-3) beat McDonell Catholic/Regis Friday, 5-1. Sturgeon Bay and The Prairie School played to a scoreless tie back on September 8th.

Sturgeon Bay – Kohler Boxscore

The Luxemburg-Casco volleyball team will play for the WIAA Division 2 state championship today. The Spartans (41-8) beat Merrill in four sets Friday in a state semifinal at the Resch Center in Green Bay. After dropping the first set 25-17, Luxemburg-Casco won by scores of 25-10, 25-23 and 25-20. L-C will take on Lakeside Lutheran for the D-2 state title today at 2:00 p.m. Lakeside Lutheran (38-5) beat Catholic Memorial in three sets Friday.

Luxemburg-Casco – Merrill Boxscore