Sturgeon Bay And Luxemburg-Casco Finish Second

The Sturgeon Bay boys soccer team lost to The Prairie School in the WIAA Division 4 state championship match Saturday, 1-0. Luis Garduno scored the lone goal in the third minute. Sturgeon Bay finishes the season 19-5-1 while the Prairie School wins the fifth state title in school history. The Hawks finishes the season 17-4-3.

The Luxemburg-Casco volleyball team lost to Lakeside Lutheran in the WIAA Division 2 state championship match Saturday, three sets to two. Luxemburg-Casco took the first two sets 25-19 and 25-13, but Lakeside Lutheran won the gold ball by taking the next three sets 25-22, 25-23 and 15-10. Luxemburg-Casco finishes the season 41-9. Lakeside Lutheran wins their first state title and finishes 39-5.

The Sturgeon Bay / Southern Door / Sevastopol girls swimming team had two qualify for the Division 2 State Meet at Saturday’s sectional at Ashwaubenon:

Abi Schauske qualified in the 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:21:37

Molly Banks qualified in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 25:42