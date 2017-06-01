Stunned Eagles Eliminated

The Southern Door softball team suffered a heartbreaking loss to Weyaugwega-Fremont in a WIAA Division 3 sectional final game at Chilton on Thursday. The Eagles led 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning, but the lead quickly disappeared as the Indians rallied for five runs on three hits (off of three different pitchers) and four Southern Door errors. The Eagles tied the game in the sixth when Kendra Dantoin scored on an RBI double from Gabby Atkins but left Atkins stranded at third base. W-F won the game on a two out RBI walkoff hit by Hailey Krause. Atkins finished with four hits for Southern Door, Tehya Bertrand hit an inside the park home run, Hailey Geyer tripled and Megan Pavlik had a two run single. Hanna Mallien allowed just one hit before exiting the game in the bottom of the 5th inning.